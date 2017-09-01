Search for missing Oak Island fishermen moving south

The search for two missing fishermen from Oak Island is shifting further south.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick left on a 22-foot fishing boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island.

Coast Guard officials said early Friday morning that crews now are searching the water from the Georgetown, S.C., area to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Two cutters currently are on the water searching while aircraft will rejoin the search later Friday.

The Coast Guard station in Oak Island will do a "small boat" shoreline search beginning at 7:30 a.m.

