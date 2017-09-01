Boat of missing Oak Island fishermen found

The boat of two Oak Island fishermen missing since Sunday was located Friday, according to the Coast Guard.

A tweet from the @USCGSoutheast account states that the boat was located 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet and that no one was on board.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick left on a 22-foot fishing boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island.

#USCG located missing fishermen's vessel 15 miles E of Murrells Inlet. No persons were on board. https://t.co/gH3hT6Ru5l #BreakingNews — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 1, 2017

The search for two men shifted further south Thursday night.

Coast Guard officials said early Friday morning that crews now are searching the water from the Georgetown, S.C., area to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

