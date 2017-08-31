Festival celebrates recovery and honors overdose victims

"We are How Fest" brought people from all walks of life together to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic in America. (Source: WECT)

The event honored those who lost their battle with addiction and also celebrated recovering addicts.

“Everything is all positive and upbeat," said Lee Hauser, Marketing Director for Hearts of Wilmington. "Let’s fight this crisis where we can, and when we can. The time is right now in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.”

Katie Bringle was one of the recovering addicts at the event. She hopes people will be more accepting of people battling addiction.

“It can happen to anyone," said Bringle. "No one wakes up one day and wants to be an opioid addict."

Bringle said she was just one of many people at the festival affected by addiction.

“It’s touched my life more than I would like to admit," she said. "Very recently I lost somebody who had a child on the way, and now his child won’t ever get to know him. It is unfortunate that we lose people we love to this disease.”

There were concerts and speakers, including Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

Organizers hoped the event would break down barriers between addicts and non-addicts.

“It makes me feel hopeful because there is a stigma with that," said Amanda Liembach. "It is a great way for people to understand that there is a way out of this, and there are people that support us, and that is just a beautiful thing.”

