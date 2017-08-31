North Carolina Mountain to Sea Trail celebrates its 40th anniversary

It stretches from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Jockey's Ridge on the Outer Banks. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina Secretary of Natural Resources Howard Lee proposed a hiking trail in 1977 that would start in the Blue Ridge Mountains and end on the sandy shores of the Outer Banks.

Now, 40 years later, the 1,100 mile Mountain to Sea Trail is a reality. It stretches from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Jockey's Ridge on the Outer Banks.

The original trail did not include the Coastal Crescent Trail, but legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year to include the section which runs thru our area.

The Mountain to Sea Trail is broken down into 18 different segments.

Segment 13 B takes hikers thru the Carolina Bay lakes in Bladen County, while segment 14 B is called the Land of History stretch, just over 70 miles from Singletary Lake to the Holly Shelter game land, thru the heart of Pender County.

"And we are called the Land of History because the trail comes thru historic Burgaw, and the train depot and right to Holly Shelter, it is another attraction, just one more gem that people can discover here in Pender County," said Tammy Proctor, MST Segment 14B coordinator. "We have hikers that do the thru walk and they come thru and they stop and have breakfast, they stay here and then they are off on their way to Jockey's Ridge."

Today, nearly 700 miles of the route are on route and connecting back roads. And there are two optional routes, including a paddle route in eastern North Carolina, along the Neuse River.



Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed Saturday, September 9, as Mountain to Sea Trail in a Day. Thousands of people are expected to walk at least part of the trail, on the exact day it was proposed 40 years ago.

"And this is going to bring people from all walks of life - some who are hikers and some who are just casual walkers, and they are going to take part of the trail, and in that one day, the trail will be walked," Proctor said.

Many sections are still in need of hikers in order to complete the plan to have the entire Mountain to Sea trail hiked on the anniversary of Secretary Lee's speech.

Click here for more information, or to register to be a hiker on September 9: https://mountainstoseatrail.org/mstinaday/

