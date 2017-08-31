Wilmington man builds business that capitalizes on booming craft beer industry

Some of the bottles designed and branded by Matt Ebbing. (Source: WECT)

Breweries know if they want their beer to be appreciated for its taste, first it needs to catch a shopper's attention.

Matt Ebbing has made a business out of capturing lightning on a bottle.

With his company, EBBING Branding + Design in Wilmington, he works with 25 craft breweries all over the globe to create packaging for craft brews.

"The craft beer story is about people gravitating to beer that means something to them—be it flavor, a local connection, or a vibe they connect with—and for all the same reasons I've gravitated to doing work for craft beer businesses over and over," Ebbing said.

Ebbing got started in the beer business when he worked with with San Francisco's 21st Amendment Brewery in 2009. From there, he found a passion for beer branding.

Ebbing’s story is another example of the benefits of the booming craft beer business.

You can learn more about Ebbing and see his designs at www.ebbingbranding.com.

