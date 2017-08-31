'Cash Mob' supports local businesses - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

'Cash Mob' supports local businesses

The Cash Mob supports local businesses. (Source: Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce) The Cash Mob supports local businesses. (Source: Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

It's the kind of mob shop owners want to visit their business.

A Cash Mob is similar to a Flash Mob but instead of meeting to sing and dance, the mob meets to shop local. 

The Cash Mob is organized by the Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce. It announces a general meeting location, date and time but the mob will not know where they are going until they arrive.

Mob members can be fellow chamber members, residents or visitors. The only rule is that the Cash Mob participants agree to spend $20 at the shop.

After the mob, shops participants are invited to socialize nearby for an adult beverage or sweet at one of the member pubs, wine shop, bakery or ice cream (yogurt) parlor.

Chamber staff holds a drawing each month from all the member retail establishments to figure out where the Cash Mob will land.

The Chamber announces the meeting location to mob members via email and on its Facebook page.

If you would like to join the Cash Mob notification database, email your name, address and request to "Join the Mob" to karen@southport-oakisland.com or text SHOPBRUNSWICK to 22828.

