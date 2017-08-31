Rep. Pittenger holds town hall in Bladen County

Rep. Robert Pittenger visited Bladen County Thursday to host a town hall style meeting.

About 15 community members showed up to the event, their questions ranged from healthcare, to the opioid crisis, to tax reform.

As in much of Southeastern North Carolina, opioid abuse is a large problem in Bladen County. Multiple people in attendance asked Rep. Pittenger what more Congress could be doing to help.

"Clearly the programs are managed by the counties, the sheriffs are very much involved. What the Federal Government can do is provide more funding. And we've provided 500 million dollars in funding to date. I've got a dear friend just down the street from me who lost their 29 year old daughter. It was very sad. And it's a crisis throughout the country," said Pittenger.

On the topic of tax reform, the Congressman said it will be the first thing on the agenda when Congress reconvenes after the summer break.

In light of Hurricane Harvey, few in attendance were concerned that the FEMA funds allocated for Hurricane Matthew relief would be taken for victims of Hurricane Harvey. While that money will be used to address the critical need in Texas, Pittenger said a supplemental bill will be passed to ensure all needs are met.

"Well we've already designated over a billion dollars of FEMA funding. I just got another 32 billion last month. We'll have more money forthcoming. Clearly there's critical needs needed in Houston right now. But that will not in any way limit the funds that come into Bladen County to restore the tremendous impact as a result of those floods."

Long term public building projects will still be funded, but may be pushed back until the money is supplemented.

Individual assistance will not be affected.

