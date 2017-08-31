Rep. Pittenger holds town hall in Bladen County - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rep. Pittenger holds town hall in Bladen County

By: Alex Guarino, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Bladen County residents at Rep. Robert Pittenger's town hall meeting. (Source: WECT) Bladen County residents at Rep. Robert Pittenger's town hall meeting. (Source: WECT)
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Rep. Robert Pittenger visited Bladen County Thursday to host a town hall style meeting. 

About 15 community members showed up to the event, their questions ranged from healthcare, to the opioid crisis, to tax reform. 

As in much of Southeastern North Carolina, opioid abuse is a large problem in Bladen County. Multiple people in attendance asked Rep. Pittenger what more Congress could be doing to help. 

"Clearly the programs are managed by the counties, the sheriffs are very much involved. What the Federal Government can do is provide more funding. And we've provided 500 million dollars in funding to date. I've got a dear friend just down the street from me who lost their 29 year old daughter. It was very sad. And it's a crisis throughout the country," said Pittenger. 

On the topic of tax reform, the Congressman said it will be the first thing on the agenda when Congress reconvenes after the summer break. 

In light of Hurricane Harvey, few in attendance were concerned that the FEMA funds allocated for Hurricane Matthew relief would be taken for victims of Hurricane Harvey. While that money will be used to address the critical need in Texas, Pittenger said a supplemental bill will be passed to ensure all needs are met.

"Well we've already designated over a billion dollars of FEMA funding. I just got another 32 billion last month. We'll have more money forthcoming. Clearly there's critical needs needed in Houston right now. But that will not in any way limit the funds that come into Bladen County to restore the tremendous impact as a result of those floods." 

Long term public building projects will still be funded, but may be pushed back until the money is supplemented. 

Individual assistance will not be affected. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:53:53 GMT
    Kevin MillineKevin Milline

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    More >>

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    More >>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

  • Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:00:42 GMT

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.

    More >>

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly