UNCW offers students "Coffee with a Cop" helping take away intimidation factor of local law enforcement

UNCW Police officers offered themselves up to students: for a peak behind the badge. It was “Coffee with a UNCW Cop Day”, on Thursday morning. It’s a way to make officers feel more approachable to students and let those students have more of an appreciation for what they do.

“We’re just trying to present the police department as a partner on campus” says Captain Todd Curry with UNCW Police Department. " We don’t want to be seen as the imposing police.”

Kara Mariotti’s on the beat at UNCW. She’s been a police officer in other North Carolina towns, but likes the campus environment.

“It allows you be more proactive. It allows me to serve. That motto says “serve and protect.” I think sometimes we’re too focused on the protect part.” says Mariotti.

Officer Mariotti says that connection with students makes a difference. A chance to ‘serve’ if you will, by taking time and forming relationships.

“There was one student, who had a drug problem and OD’d in class” says Officer Mariotti. “I was able to say `hey’ we need to spend a little extra time. I actually saw that person, last night, while I was grocery shopping. He’s doing great, doing well, he thanked me. He’s still here today. He’s getting an education getting the chance to better himself.”

You may not realize it, but UNCW, has a deep rooted connection with vets. When the college opened in ’47 --- 75% of its students were veterans.

Today’s get together, in the student military affairs office, was a perfect fit.

“A variety of our officers live, here, in Wilmington” says Bill Kawczynski, UNCW’s Military Affairs Director. “They may have served in the military, but it’s our chance to let them come in and interact with students who come from all over the place.”

Officer Mariotti has been a cop: on the “outside”. She likes this way better. She says it’s about being pro-active rather than reactive. “If I help one student, that means I’ve done my job” says Officer Mariotti. “ If I can make a difference in one person’s life, no matter how little it is, then I’ve done the job I’ve signed up for.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.