New programs launched to improve downtown Wilmington

Wilmington Downtown, Inc. and the Municipal Service District announced Thursday three new programs to benefit the downtown area. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Downtown, Inc. and the Municipal Service District announced Thursday three new programs to benefit the downtown area.

A new ambassador program will add extra security and a friendly face seven days a week.

The ambassadors serve as an additional set of eyes and ears for law enforcement and provide a range of duties such as escorting workers, residents or visitors to specific destinations, giving directions and referrals, identifying street light outages, pressure washing and addressing graffiti.

In addition to the Ambassador program, WDI also announced two new matching grant programs to help spur investment.

The first is a new building improvement program where the MSD will match the money a business uses for renovations up to $2,500. Funds will be awarded on a first come-first served basis and money is available for up to six projects.

Another follows the same concept for cleaning parking lots.

The Landscaping Grant program is designed to encourage new planting areas to buffer or improve parking lots or vacant properties. This grant will provide up to $1,500 on a matching basis for irrigation, plants, fencing or other similar upgrades. Funds will also be awarded on a first come-first served basis and money is available to two projects.

"The hallmarks of this program is public safety and cleanliness," said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. "That is primarily what the property owners told me is that if they were going to support this, then that is what they would like to see for downtown Wilmington is to make sure it is clean, to make sure it is safe. With the popularity of downtown happening the way it is today, that will only enhance it and help it."

Saffo added the MSD has been in the works for several years and he's glad to have this program launch before the Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.