Hammerheads youth soccer coaches arrested after allegedly jumping off bridge

Two Wilmington Hammerheads Youth soccer coaches were arrested Saturday after allegedly jumping from the Causeway Bridge.

Jordan Matthew Phillips, 26, and Gentry Lee Johnson, 25, face charges of jumping from a bridge and resisting arrest, according to Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House. House said Johnson was additionally charged with trespassing for jumping a fence.

Phillips, Johnson, and an unidentified woman allegedly jumped from the bridge into the water around 2 a.m. Saturday. A search and rescue mission involving the Wrightsville Beach Police Department and US Coast Guard was initiated after the woman was unable to find the two men, and requested help from an officer nearby, House said. Wilmington Police Department’s SABLE helicopter was also called in to assist.

A resident nearby reported seeing two men, wearing t-shirts and underwear, running through the area around 3 a.m. Officers then located them on Coral Drive. Johnson reportedly jumped a fence in an attempt to get away, according to House.

In an email to the club, Carson Porter, executive director of the Hammerheads, said Phillips and Johnson remain employed and working.

“There is still some work to do internally and there will be serious punishments handed from our organization as well as NCYSA, but they will remain in their coaching positions in the club,” he said in the email.

Porter said the club learned of the arrests Wednesday.

“This was a stupid and thoughtless action taken by two young adults that were not thinking about the consequences of these actions or the role that they play in mentoring, coaching and teaching our players,” Porter said.

Phillips and Johnson were booked in the New Hanover County jail under a $10,000 bond, but later bailed out, according to jail records.

