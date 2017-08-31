Wilmington man sentenced for robbing three stores

A Wilmington man will spend at least seven years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to three armed robberies.

Superior Court Judge Thomas K. Lock sentenced Jeremy Turner, 30, to 7 to 9.4 years in prison for the armed robberies followed by 1.5 to 2.5 years in prison for possessing firearms while being a felon.

On the night of Nov. 14, 2016, Turner robbed two CVSs, located at 3302 Market Street and 4600 Oleander Drive, and a Scotchman Store, located at 901 South Third Street. He threatened cashiers with a knife and took money out of the cash register, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Wilmington Police Department was able to identify Turner and his vehicle through the store’s surveillance video, and apprehended him at his Grandmother’s home in Leland.

Six months prior to the robberies, Turner pawned stolen firearms at two pawn shows. Turner has prior convictions including DWIs, felony breaking and entering, and burglary.

