PLAID PACK: Ovarian cancer not just an older woman's disease, 35-year-old shares her story

Kimberly Whitehouse credits her husband for helping her get through her ovarian cancer journey. "He's my everything." (Source: Kimberly Whitehouse)

Ovarian cancer is a tough cancer. It typically strikes women over 50. But beware, it can strike the young.

Just ask Kimberly Whitehouse. The mom, wife, business owner and mediator in the public defender's office in New Hanover County didn't worry about cancer. Why would she at 35? Then something felt strange.

"I felt like I had done like a thousand crunches," Whitehouse recalls. "You know that feeling like to get up really hurt."

Then she noticed a change in her menstrual cycle.

"I didn't have a period and I was just really tired," she says. "I thought at first it was like working two jobs, mommying and being tired."

Then Whitehouse started having problems going to the bathroom. Urinating was painful, so she decided to get that checked out. Her doctor said it was likely a urinary tract infection and put her on an antibiotic.

Whitehouse was still noticing tenderness in her stomach, though.

"I kinda self-diagnosed myself with eating too many Christmas snacks," she said laughing. "Turns out that's not what it was."

Not at all.

Whitehouse finally went in for an ultrasound.

"That's when they found that I had this large mass in my abdomen."

Her doctor determined it was ovarian cancer, a rare kind called a sex-cord stromal tumor.

The news threw her for a loop.

"I remember I was sitting on the floor of my Lularoe room and when she said that to me I just remember thinking, 'I'm not going to live to see my 6-year-old grow up.'"

Whitehouse credits her husband with picking her up and getting through it.

"He's my everything," she says, eyes filled with tears.

Whitehouse was referred to the leading ovarian cancer specialist in town, Dr. Walter Gajewski.

He could remove the tumor but the dilemma was whether to remove one or both of her ovaries.

"He was conservative and removed my right ovary and fallopian tube and kept the left one there so I could still have children if I wanted to," Whitehouse said.

Kimberly's prognosis is good. Her journey with ovarian cancer may be coming to an end, but her mission to educate people about the disease is only beginning.

She wants women to see by her example how they can have the disease and not know it.

"The size of these tumors that can just be living in there—I mean on women very petite and different sizes. You'd think you'd have some huge warning sign that there's this huge thing in your body but you don't until it starts causing problems."

While ovarian cancer is typically diagnosed in older women, it can strike anyone at any age. Kimberly is proof.

"I think that's the hard part about being in your 30's. When you're in your 20's, you just think you're just going to be able to scotch tape it back together and be fine but in your 30's you're not really that young anymore where something serious can't happen."

