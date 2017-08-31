VIDEO: Demolition crews tear down old Ogden Fire Station 16

Demolition crews started tearing down the old Ogden Fire Station 16 Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Demolition crews started tearing down the old Ogden Fire Station 16 Thursday.

New Hanover County bought the building in 2015 from the Ogden Volunteer Fire Association.

A new two story facility will be built in this location on Market Street. Construction should start soon and wrap up by September 2018.

Until the new building is finished, fire crews are stationed in a temporary location on Old Oak Road.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.