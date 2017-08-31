My turn: Jumping to conclusions, assuming the worst

Pastor Joel Osteen gives an interview at his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Osteen and his congregation have set up their church as a shelter for evacuees from the flooding by Tropical Storm Harvey. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The news moves fast these days. But it’s disturbing to me to see how quickly people can make assumptions and think the worst at even the littlest bit of information available. A couple examples in the news this week seem to fall into that category.

First…the pastor Joel Osteen was taking quite a bit of heat for the slow response of his church to open its doors in Houston to flood victims. Pastor Osteen explained they were having flooding and staffing issues as well and not prepared at the time to take people in. Now they are.

Whether it was social media shaming or logistical issues that forced the pastor’s hand, it is ridiculous to me that so many people immediately thought Osteen and his church simply didn’t care to help those who were suffering.

The second outrage this week involved our First Lady. For some reason, some people were up in arms about the fact that Melania Trump wore high heels on the way to Texas to attend a hurricane briefing. Some thought it was inappropriate for the setting. Perhaps, but who cares? It’s her choice and it amazes me people felt the need to even discuss it.

Some of you may hear this and feel the immediate need to respond to my comments! That’s great. But let’s all avoid the rush to judgment when it really isn’t necessary. You really make yourself look more foolish than the person you’re trying to condemn.

