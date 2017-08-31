Congressman Pittenger to host Town Hall in Elizabethtown

Congressman Robert Pittenger will be in Elizabethtown Thursday for a Town Hall event. (Source: pittenger.house.gov)

Congressman Robert Pittenger will be in Elizabethtown Thursday for a Town Hall event.

He will be at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market starting at 1:30 p.m.

WECT's Alex Guarino will be at the event. We plan to carry it live, pending any technical difficulties, online at the top of this story and on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM. We also plan to stream it live on the WECT Facebook page.

