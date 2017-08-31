D.C. Virgo could become a lab school in 2018

D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy could become a lab school at the start of the 2018-2019 academic year. (Source: WECT)

D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy could become a lab school at the start of the 2018-2019 academic year.

This type of educational setting is aimed at providing enhanced educational programming to students in low performing schools. It would be a unique opportunity for collaboration between UNCW, D.C. Virgo and NHCS.

The proposed lab school is one of nine slotted for development by recently passed legislation.

"This is a great opportunity to work with UNCW to extend the vision we had when we re-opened the school five years ago," added New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley.

Several community forums will be held to discuss and gather public information about the proposed lab school.

September 6, from 5:30-7 p.m.

September 21, from 5:30-7 p.m.

October 19, from 5:30-7 p.m.

November 8, from 5:30-7 p.m.

These forums will be held at D.C. Virgo on Nixon Street in Wilmington.

