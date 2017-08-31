NC DEQ: Additional chemicals being dumped into water by Chemours

Chemours, the company which was dumping GenX into the Cape Fear River, is discharging to additional chemical compounds into the water as well, the NC Department of Environmental Quality announced. (Source: WECT)

Chemours, the company which was dumping GenX into the Cape Fear River, is discharging two additional chemical compounds into the water as well, the NC Department of Environmental Quality announced.

DEQ officials said that the compounds were identified by a preliminary analysis by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At a meeting Monday, scientists with the EPA told state officials that they had identified the two compounds in Chemours' waste stream and "that estimated concentrations of these compounds are not decreasing."

DEQ officials said that they wrote Chemours on Tuesday urging the company to stop releasing the newly identified compounds, called Nafion byproducts 1 and 2. The DEQ also said it repeated its demand that the company provide the DEQ with a complete inventory, sampling data and test results for all chemicals included in the company’s waste stream.

"Our top priority is to protect the state’s citizens,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “Until we know more about the health effects of these byproducts, the company needs to stop discharging them. We’re also repeating our demand that Chemours give us information about all other chemicals in its waste stream.”

The Nafion byproducts were found in water samples taken by the DEQ at Chemours' wastewater discharge outfall near Fayetteville and finished drinking water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington.

In response to the announcement, Commissioner Woody White is hoping to get the following questions answered by Chemours:

Are the Nafion products included on Chemours' original (and renewal) applications? Are the Nafion products regulated under the 2009 PMN pursuant to TSCA, or are they "unregulated?" Has the Governor asked Secretary Regan to issue a Notice of Violation for GenX, similar compounds? Do these new developments affect the NOV issue in any way?

Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy released the following statement about the announcement of the two additional chemical compounds being discharged into the Cape Fear River:

“Brunswick County is highly concerned that Chemours continues to discharge unknown, unregulated and emerging compounds into the Cape Fear River. Furthermore, we are disappointed that the State of North Carolina has yet to find a method to stop Chemours from discharging these compounds.

“Quite simply, the discharge of any harmful or little understood chemical into our water supply is something we will not stand for. Brunswick County will utilize any and all legal measures to prevent such discharge and to protect our citizens.

“Based on ongoing testing for GenX and other compounds for which health information is available, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not changed its health guidance that the public can continue to drink the water.

“We will continue to monitor this situation aggressively and demand nothing short of the most up-to-date and accurate information for all citizens of Brunswick County.”

The preliminary results shared by the EPA Monday also include three perfluorinated compounds that, along with GenX, were previously identified in the Cape Fear River in a study by N.C. State and the EPA in 2016

The estimated concentrations of these three compounds dropped significantly. The drop was similar to the GenX levels after Chemours stopped dumping GenX, leading state and federal officials to believe that the three perfluorinated compounds were part of the same wastewater that included GenX and was stopped.

Little is known about the health effects of the five compounds (Nafion byproducts 1 and 2 or the three other perfluorinated compounds), DEQ officials said.

While the NC Department of Health and Human Services used available studies to establish a health goal for GenX, no similar health tests have been identified for the Nafion byproducts and the other three perfluorinated compounds.

“I know how frustrating it is to all of us that we have very little scientific information about these unregulated, emerging compounds,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC DHHS. “We continue to work with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other scientists to get more information as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.