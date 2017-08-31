EPA identifies more unknown compounds in water supply

Chemours, the company which was dumping GenX into the Cape Fear River, is discharging to additional chemical compounds into the water as well, the NC Department of Environmental Quality announced. (Source: WECT)

(RALEIGH, NC) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified five additional chemical compounds that its believes have been released into the water of the Cape Fear River by Chemours, the company which acknowledged dumping GenX into the river for decades until this summer.

DEQ officials said that the compounds were identified by a preliminary analysis by the EPA.

The company ceased discharging GenX into the water supply earlier this summer. Studies have shown the levels of that compound have been decreasing, along with three of the newly identified compounds acknowledged by federal officials Monday.

However, at a meeting Monday, scientists with the EPA told state officials that two other compounds identified in Chemours' waste stream are not decreasing. State officials acknowledged that adding to any frustration on behalf of anyone who is drinking water affected by this discharge, no data is present about the possible health effects of this exposure.

The byproducts still present at regular levels in the water supply are being identified as Nafion byproducts 1 and 2. The EPA believes they are from the Nafion manufacturing line at the Chemours plant.

DEQ officials said that they wrote Chemours on Tuesday urging the company to stop releasing the newly identified compounds. The DEQ also said it repeated its demand that the company provide the DEQ with a complete inventory, sampling data and test results for all chemicals included in the company’s waste stream.

"Our top priority is to protect the state’s citizens,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said in a news release. “Until we know more about the health effects of these byproducts, the company needs to stop discharging them. We’re also repeating our demand that Chemours give us information about all other chemicals in its waste stream.”

The byproducts were found in water samples taken by the DEQ at Chemours' waste water discharge outfall near Fayetteville and finished drinking water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Regan said Chemours acknowledged the request to stop discharging and said they would get back with the state as soon as possible.

“Chemours was made aware of these sampling results on Tuesday, Aug. 29. In response, we are now investigating the potential that these two substances are byproducts of the IXM production unit at Chemours Fayetteville manufacturing site. We are working with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to understand their data and gain additional clarity regarding these samples. As we gather this additional information, we are also working to determine the appropriate next steps,” Chemours Senior Communications Manager Gary Cambre said through email Thursday. Cambre further stated that Nafion is considered a brand name for Chemours membrane products and it is more accurate to say these are byproducts of their IXM production unit.

Local officials and the public did not learn of this latest development until Thursday morning, despite the state's meeting with the EPA on Monday. DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen defended that choice to release this information today, saying they only saw a PowerPoint presentation Monday and did not have complete information.

“A lot of work has been done to be in a place to share what we do know at this point," Secretary Mandy Cohen said. "The EPA just transmitted their report to us this morning in final form."

While adjusting to this new revelation, local authorities pushed the state to pull Chemours' discharge permit immediately. Environmental attorneys for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority sent DEQ a letter Thursday citing language in the permit that they claim allows DEQ to act.

"I think there are lots of opinions. But what we have done is taken a look at all legal options available and will be moving accordingly," Regan said in response.

New Hanover County also released a statement demanding action from the state.

New Hanover County, in a letter to Governor Roy Cooper signed by New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White, is insisting that NC DEQ demand, not “urge,” Chemours to immediately stop discharging compounds into the Cape Fear River. The state should either reopen the existing, albeit expired, permit or issue a new permit that restricts these discharges until we have information on the human health impacts of these compounds.

Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy released the following statement about the announcement of the additional chemical compounds being discharged into the Cape Fear River:

Brunswick County is highly concerned that Chemours continues to discharge unknown, unregulated and emerging compounds into the Cape Fear River. Furthermore, we are disappointed that the State of North Carolina has yet to find a method to stop Chemours from discharging these compounds. Quite simply, the discharge of any harmful or little understood chemical into our water supply is something we will not stand for. Brunswick County will utilize any and all legal measures to prevent such discharge and to protect our citizens. Based on ongoing testing for GenX and other compounds for which health information is available, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not changed its health guidance that the public can continue to drink the water. We will continue to monitor this situation aggressively and demand nothing short of the most up-to-date and accurate information for all citizens of Brunswick County.

The preliminary results shared by the EPA Monday also include three perfluorinated compounds that, along with GenX, were previously identified in the Cape Fear River in a study by N.C. State and the EPA in 2016.

The estimated concentrations of these three compounds dropped significantly. The drop was similar to the GenX levels after Chemours stopped dumping GenX, leading state and federal officials to believe that the three perfluorinated compounds were part of the same waste water that included GenX and was stopped.

