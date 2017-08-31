Hallsboro woman accused of trying to pay off juror - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hallsboro woman accused of trying to pay off juror

Kelly Marie Hinnant (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office) Kelly Marie Hinnant (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Hallsboro is facing charges after she allegedly tried to pay off a juror in someone else's trial.

Kelly Marie Hinnant, 22, is charged with common law obstruction of justice and harassment of a juror, both felonies. She was booked under a $20,000 bond.

According to officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Hinnant slipped $30 into the pocket of a juror in a narcotics trial Wednesday in order to influence the juror.

Officials said the juror was part of the trial of Joseph Lee Vereen III.

