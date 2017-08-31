Hallsboro woman accused of trying to pay off juror

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.
