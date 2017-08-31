Combatting the community crisis

International Overdose Awareness Day aims to remember loved ones who died, give hope to those battling addiction, and celebrate those in recovery.

A free event is being held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Thursday from 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m., and will include live music, food trucks, guest speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Kenny House with Coastal Horizons hopes the day serves as a reminder to the community that people need to work together to combat this problem.

“It takes a village. From the faith community, to the health care community, to the law enforcement community, to the government, everybody is coming together recognizing that we need to work together and provide solutions together if we are going to tackle this effectively,” said House.

He said the first step is encouraging people to get treatment.

“Treatment's available, and it works,” House said. “Call us, call your community treatment providers to get access to help. If you're not ready for treatment, call us, and we'll connect you with other resources that can help you stay alive until you are ready for treatment.”

Two initiatives in Wilmington encompass that goal of getting people help.

The LEAD program and a new model that involves a treatment professional and a first responder from the community talking to an addict and encouraging them to get treatment.

Funding for the quick response team program has been approved but has not been released yet.

He said people have showed concern over treatment costs.

House explained that treatments cost about one-tenth of the cost of not treating someone when you think about all the social costs.

“We're already paying for it, we're just paying too much and we're getting bad results,” he said. “And the good thing about treatment is that we know it works. Medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence works, it's been studied, it works. And you see people's lives restored.”

