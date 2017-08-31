Live oak tree relocation to cause traffic shift on Market Street

The relocation of a live oak tree will cause a traffic shift on a portion of Market Street beginning Tuesday, September 5.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Market Street between Military Cutoff Road and Middle Sound Loop Road will be shifted starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The shift has an expected duration of 14 days.

No detour will be provided. The NCDOT reminds motorists to stay alert if traveling in the area, and to use alternate routes if possible during this time period.

