Man charged with sex crimes in Wilmington

A man is accused of committing sex crimes in Wilmington.

Wyane Anthony Gattis, 42, was arrested Wednesday by Wilmington Police Department. Among his charges is second-degree rape.

He was booked under a $300,000.

