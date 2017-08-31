NC man pleads guilty for trying to rob a fake drug dealer

Matthew Cummings of Hubert, NC pleaded guilty to charges stemming from trying to rob a fake drug dealer in Wilmington in 2016. (Source: NHCSO)

Matthew Cummings of Hubert, NC pleaded guilty to charges stemming from trying to rob a fake drug dealer in Wilmington in 2016.

In planning the robbery, Cummings got a confidential informant to pick him and take him to get a gun to use in the robbery.

On the way, officers stopped and arrested him.

Cummings also pleaded guilty to charges surrounding the burglary of a home in Pamlico County. He broke into two gun safes and stole over two dozen guns.

The homeowner owns a gun show business.

