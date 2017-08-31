Search continues for missing fishermen

The search continues for two fishermen who have been missing since Sunday.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick left on a 22-foot fishing boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island.

According to officials with the Coast Guard, a C-130 and two cutters searched for the men overnight and still are looking for them Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaney or Hambrick is asked to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at 910-343-3880.

