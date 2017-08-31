TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges to open this morning

Both the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the Isabel Holmes Bridge are scheduled to open this morning. (Source: WECT)

Both the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the Isabel Holmes Bridge are scheduled to open Thursday morning.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to open for a tug and barge at approximately 8 a.m.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge then will open shortly afterward.

According to a bridge tender, the tug and barge are heading to Kinder Morgan.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.