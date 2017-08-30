Dating apps raise concern for teen safety

Two new apps have parents and law enforcement across the country nervous for teens safety. (Source: WECT)

The Yellow app is marketed at "Tinder for teens." It connects with Snapchat and allows kids as young as 13 to online date.

The app claims kids between 13 and 17 can only talk to others their own age, but the only way the app verifies age is by birth dates.

Police across the country are worried the app could open to door for online predators.

"Parents need to pay attention to what their kids are doing and explain to them that they should talk to only people they know," said Scott Hettinger of the Carolina Beach Police Department. "They should make their profiles private so they don't have any unsolicited messages and never give out their personal information."

Sarahah allows users to anonymously message or comment on other people's post. The app was designed for coworkers to send critiques to one another, but anyone can use the service.

Hettinger recommends parents to do their homework about what is on their child's phone.

"Before you let your kids download these applications, understand what the application does," he said. "There are a lot of resources online that will tell you exactly what the app does and how people are using it. If it is an app that has bad reviews and bad things are happening, then we recommend the parents don't allow their kids to use it."

