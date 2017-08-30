Mom turns lemons into lemonade for Harvey victims

One Wilmington mom is stirring up some lemonade to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Source: WECT)

Marilyn Rush has a sister that lives in Texas who was affected by the storm.

She and her kids held a lemonade stand on Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the everyone affected by Harvey.

"It has just been a tough week worrying about everybody," said Rush. "We are just trying to do our little part."

Rush has partnered with the J.J. Watt fund and hopes those that weren't able to come will donate to the cause.

"It's still getting worse with the reservoirs being released," said Rush. "Their situation is getting worse, and it is not getting better. They need to know that. They need to know that they should donate anything they can because a little can go a long way for the people who really really need it."

