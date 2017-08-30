Trevon Brown cleared to play for East Carolina

East Carolina has cleared former New Hanover football player Trevon Brown to return to the Pirates lineup.

Wednesday Brown received full medical clearance and can plan in the teams opener against James Madison on Saturday.



Brown, who missed the entire 2016 campaign and was held out of contact work during the spring, has played in 17 career games with seven starts and made 55 receptions for 760 yards and eight touchdowns.



"While we expected to have Trevon back with us this season, we are thrilled for him to return earlier than anticipated," said ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery. "His diligence and hard work is directly reflected in the progress he's made and the position he's currently in."

