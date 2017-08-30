Coast Guard searching for man in ocean who ran from Surf City police

The Coast Guard is searching for a person who was running from police in Surf City. (Source: WECT)

According to the coast guard, police were conducting a normal traffic stop when the man jumped out of his car and started running from the police.

The man then ran into the ocean.

Police then lost sight of the man

The Coast Guard is assisting local crews to find the man.

