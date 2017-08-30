Prosecutor asking rape victims to come forward

Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan wants anyone who had a dangerous encounter with a former reserve police officer to step forward. (Source: WECT)

Five women stepped forward to help put a former police officer behind bars for intimidating escorts into having sex with him. But New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said her work on the case may not be finished.

"There were plenty of other numbers and people showing contact in that phone," Jordan said, referring to the phone Joseph Silva used to contact the escorts. "I don't know that they will come forward."

Jordan is urging any more women who may have encountered dangerous scenarios with Silva to come forward. Silva is in prison after he was convicted of posing as a police officer and raping escorts he met on website such as Backpage. The former Carolina Beach reserve officer lured escorts to a vacation rental in Carolina Beach. The building sat next to his home where he, his wife and two kids lived.

"I think it is indicative of someone's moral character and what they may be doing across our community in one of the most vulnerable communities we have," Jordan said.

Silva told the escorts if they didn't do what he asked, which was often having sex with him, he would arrest them. After the traumatic experience, Jordan said the escorts developed a distrust of law enforcement.

"When she [a victim] got a detective on the phone, she was very wary about speaking to law enforcement over the telephone without meeting them because she was not sure who they purported to be," Jordan explained.

Jordan said she understands it is difficult for rape victims to come forward. But she hopes, now the man is behind bars, more victims will be comfortable speaking out.

Silva will spend 10-17 years in prison. Upon his release, he will wear a GPS-tracking ankle bracelet for the rest of his life.

Jordan believes the resources for rape victims in New Hanover County need to be advertised more. She recommends a victim's first few calls should be to the rape crisis center and law enforcement.

