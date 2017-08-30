Nominate an Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Wiz Vaughn named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Wiz Vaughn is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior wide receiver did it all in the Wildcats 34-6 win over Northside-Jacksonville. Vaughn accounted for 174 total yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns.

He finished with 89 rushing yards and 85 receiving yards.

