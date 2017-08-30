New Hanover’s Wiz Vaughn named WECT Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover’s Wiz Vaughn is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior wide receiver did it all in the Wildcats 34-6 win over Northside-Jacksonville. Vaughn accounted for 174 total yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns.

He finished with 89 rushing yards and 85 receiving yards.

