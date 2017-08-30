Whiteville suffers sewer spill

The City of Whiteville suffered a sanitary sewer spill on Wednesday. (Source: Pixaby)

The City of Whiteville suffered a sanitary sewer spill on Wednesday.

The spill was located on West Lewis Street.

It was the result of an incident with a private party which affected the town's sewer collection system.

The spill resulted in about 5,000+/- gallons of untreated wastewater running on the ground parallel to Lewis Street.

Steps are being taken at the location for immediate clean up and repairs are underway.

If you have any questions regarding the spill, you can contact the City of Whiteville Town Hall at (910) 642-8046.

