Leland police search for suspected generator thief

Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing generators from Walmart.

According to police, the larceny occurred around 3:30 p.m. on August 24 from the store, which is located at 1112 New Pointe Boulevard. The generators stolen have an estimated value of $1,000.

The suspect was last seen in a white, four-door Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Kazee at (910) 371-0148.

