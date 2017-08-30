Leland man charged with embezzlement, elder abuse

A Leland man has been charged Obtaining Property by False Pretense and Elder Abuse. (Source: WECT)

A Leland man has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense and elder abuse.

Leland Police charged Robert Houston Field, 66, on Wednesday with five counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense and one count of Elder Abuse.

They received the report on August 21 and found that between February 1 and August 30, Field had embezzled $49,620 and obtained an additional $8,975 fraudulently from an elderly citizen in the community.

Field has received a $65,000 bond for the charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.