NHC school bus rear-ended, no injuries reported

A New Hanover County school bus was rear-ended Wednesday just after 3 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Williams, there were students from Gregory Elementary on board the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries have been reported.

The accident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

School bus accident with kids on bus MLK at N. Kerr. parent tells @wectnews kids are ok Still on board. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/ZckUKPgQtd — Bill Murray (@billmurraywect) August 30, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.

