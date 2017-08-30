NHC school bus rear-ended, no injuries reported - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NHC school bus rear-ended, no injuries reported

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A New Hanover County school bus was rear-ended Wednesday just after 3 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Williams, there were students from Gregory Elementary on board the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries have been reported. 

The accident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

No other details have been released at this time.

