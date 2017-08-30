One person killed in Columbus County car wreck

According to the Columbus County Highway Patrol Office, the wreck happened on Andrew Jackson Highway near Livingston Chapel Road just after 3:15 p.m. (Source: WECT viewer)

One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Columbus County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus County Highway Patrol Office, the wreck happened on Andrew Jackson Highway near Livingston Chapel Road just after 2:30 p.m.

According to Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue, a female driver in a van pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler log truck on Livingston Chapel Road.

When the 18-wheeler and the van collided, the van was pushed about 300 feet before coming to a stop.

Both vehicles went up in flames.

The driver of the truck was able to escape with the help of some bystanders. The bystanders also helped put out the flames.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The female driver in the van died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

