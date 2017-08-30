2-car accident shuts down road in Columbus County

According to the Columbus County Highway Patrol Office, the wreck happened on Andrew Jackson Highway near Livingston Chapel Road just after 3:15 p.m. (Source: WECT)

A two-car accident in Columbus County caused some traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus County Highway Patrol Office, the wreck happened on Andrew Jackson Highway near Livingston Chapel Road just after 3:15 p.m.

The road will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Andrew Jackson Highway, East of Bolton Columbus, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 8/30 3:17 PM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) August 30, 2017

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

