2-car accident shuts down road in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A two-car accident in Columbus County caused some traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus County Highway Patrol Office, the wreck happened on Andrew Jackson Highway near Livingston Chapel Road just after 3:15 p.m.

The road will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. 

