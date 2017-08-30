Wilmington composer talks about experience in Rockefeller Foundation residency

Joshua Marquez, a local Wilmington-based composer, recently returned from Italy as a Rockefeller Foundation Arts Fellow at the Bellagio Center for a multi-week residency. (Source: Rockefeller Foundation)

Joshua Marquez, a local Wilmington-based composer, recently returned from Italy as a Rockefeller Foundation Arts Fellow at the Bellagio Center for a multi-week residency.

At just 27 years old, Marquez is the youngest-ever Fellow at this highly competitive program.

As part of the fellowship, Marquez worked on a new string quartet called Brackish Waters which explores the experiences of being an Asian-American, living in a liminal state within America - not quite Asian, not quite American.

Marquez said the theme of the residency was "youth as agents of transformative change."

As a young leader in the contemporary music scene and an Asian-American activist, Marquez was selected to represent his field and to discuss these issues with other youth and other leaders.

Joshua Marquez joined us Wednesday on WECT First at Four.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.