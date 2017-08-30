Boy's long hair creates problems at school

It is a question that has been debated across the country for the past few weeks - why can some schools ban boys from having long hair?

The conversation began in Texas when a 4-year-old boy was sent home from school because of his long hair.

The issue has now traveled closer to home after a 5-year-old boy in Brunswick County was sent home with a letter saying his hair length was breaking school rules.

The boy attended South Brunswick Charter School, and while page 29 of their handbook clearly states the guidelines for boy's hair, the boy's mother says they were told at orientation that it wouldn't be a problem.

"We asked about his hair. He had long, blonde curls, off his face. Never had a haircut. All the men in the family have long hair. And they said everything was cool, that it was fine. The only thing they told us was that you could not have mohawks or crazy colors," said Ashley Matheson.

Matheson also says they were never given a copy of the handbook outlining those rules, but the school's headmaster, Michelle Mena, said all parents sign a form saying they are aware the handbook is available online.

The hair guidelines have been school policy for 13 years, but Matheson and parents across the country are saying it is time to rethink those.

"I still can't fathom the problem. And we offered, we said we'd put it in a ponytail. We'd put it in a bun. What's the difference between him having a bun and her having a bun? I then asked if I could get proof of my heritage because I'm Native American, and absolutely not they just refused to have any kind of leeway whatsoever," she said.

