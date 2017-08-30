Find out how Peter Pan became the Boy Who Never Grew Up

The prequel to Peter Pan explores how he became the Boy Who Never Grew Up.
Peter and the Starcatcher premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Thalian Hall.
The show is directed by Jason Aycock. The cast includes Joe Basquill, Randy Davis, George Domby, Jeff Phillips, Marlon Ramos, Sam Robison, Kenny Rosander, Heather Setzler, Jamey Stone, Emilia Torello, Eddie Waters and Jordan B Wolfe.
The company of twelve actors plays more than one hundred characters in the show, in scenes that include pirates, shipwrecks, mermaids and magic.
The show runs through Sept. 10 on the Main Stage.
For tickets, call (910) 632-2285, visit thalianhall.org or buy them in the lobby of Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street.
