Jury convicts man involved in several Columbus Co. killings from 2005

Danny Lamount Thomas has been convicted of four separate counts of first degree murder and related charges in connection to a series of incidents from 2005. (Source: NC Dept. of Corrections)

The jury heard testimony from over 30 witnesses and saw 427 pieces of physical evidence throughout his trial.

Thomas was sentenced to four consecutive counts of life without the possibility of parole.

He was originally convicted of these identical crimes in May 2011 but the Court of Appeals determined the trial court made a fatal error during the first trial, resulting in a retrial.

“The Defendant committed a series of heinous and premeditated killings in Columbus County deserving of maximum justice,” said District Attorney Jon David. “We have a solemn obligation to ensure that these convictions speak throughout time.”

The charges stemmed from three violent incidents during a four-month span in 2005, all of which began with a robbery or an attempted robbery:

On Aug. 20, 2005, Terrance Rowell was bound with duct tape and stabbed approximately 30 times by an intruder, whose face was covered by a hockey mask, in his Clarendon home. The intruder and another man then ransacked the home before leaving. Rowell was hospitalized for nearly a month following the attack, but survived and testified during Thomas’ trial.

Three weeks later on Sept. 10, 2005, Craig Williams was shot and killed during a fight over money with a masked man at his girlfriend’s home. The robber twice attempted to shoot Williams’ girlfriend, according to court documents, but the weapon did not fire either time.

Then on Nov. 5, 2005, newlyweds Ivery and Regina Inman, along with Regina’s brother, Anthony “Goofy” Martin, were all fatally shot during an apparent robbery at the Inmans' home in Chadbourn.

