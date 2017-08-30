Pender Co. Schools expected to name new superintendent Friday

Pender County Schools is expected to introduce its new superintendent during a special meeting of the Board of Education on Friday, Sept. 1. (Source: Pender Co. Schools)

Pender County Schools is expected to introduce its new superintendent during a special meeting of the Board of Education on Friday, Sept. 1.

According to the agenda, the board will go into closed session to start the meeting to "consider matters relating to initial employment of an individual employee."

The board then is expected to approve the new superintendent.

Terri Cobb is retiring as the superintendent with PCS, a position she has held since January 2012.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.