My turn: DirecTV customers are in danger of losing WECT

Local DirecTV viewers may soon experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have - the loss of access to their favorite news, weather, and entertainment programming.

We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WECT-TV on DirecTV’s lineup. But time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.



It’s unfortunate, but it has happened before. Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark.

If it happens here, it means you could miss shows you enjoy like America’s Got Talent, Wheel of Fortune and NFL Football on Thursday and Sunday nights, plus our news and important local weather information.



This matter is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we’re committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59pm, August 31, 2017. Please go to http://www.ourlocalcommitment.com/wect/ for more information and learn how you can support keeping WECT-TV on DirecTV’s system.



And remember, you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wect.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and available through other local providers. Thank you for watching our station.