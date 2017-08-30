Inaugural NC Honey Festival is coming to Whiteville

The first ever NC Honey Festival will be held in Whiteville Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Source: Pixabay)

The first ever NC Honey Festival will be held in Whiteville Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The goal is to highlight the significance of bees in the environment, celebrate honey and honey products, encourage bee-friendly practices and promote beekeeping in the region.

Whiteville is one of ten cities in North Carolina to have "Bee City" status, which means the city is recognized for environmental and agricultural practices that are not harmful to bees.

Beekeepers from across the state will be at the NC Honey Festival in downtown Whiteville. You can also find beekeeping supplies, health and beauty products made with honey, sweet desserts, honey wine, and honey sauces at the event.

Check out the full schedule and list of vendors: http://bit.ly/2vFheHG

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.