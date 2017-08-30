Legion Stadium pool to open for the dogs during annual 'Pooch Plunge'

The cost is $5 per dog per day. (Source: WECT)

As summer winds down it will soon be the dogs’ turn to take a dip in the Legion Stadium pool.

The City of Wilmington announced Wednesday the dates for the annual Pooch Plunge, an event organized through a partnership with the YMCA.

City pools, which are operated by the local YMCA, will close for the season after Labor Day. But the Legion Stadium pool, located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road, will be available exclusively for dogs from September 5 through September 10. Specific times are as follows:

Sept. 5-8 from 4-8 p.m.

Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sept. 10 from 12-4 p.m.

The cost is $5 per dog per day. For additional information, click here.

