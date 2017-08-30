Beech St. drainage project to begin next week

A project to improve drainage on Beech Street is set to begin next week. (Source: City of Wilmington)

A project to improve drainage on Beech Street is set to begin next week. (Source: City of Wilmington)

A project to improve drainage on Beech Street is set to begin next week.

Crews will be replacing three aging metal culverts with one much larger culvert that will double the capacity of stormwater it can handle.

The $140,000 project will take about four months to complete and will require a temporary closure of the road for two nights.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.