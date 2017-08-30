Durham man heading to prison for Wilmington armed robbery charges

A Durham man was sentenced to at least seven years in jail after pleading guilty to armed robbery and attempted robbery in Wilmington.

Ashton Harris, 27, was sentenced to 85-114 months in prison Tuesday.

Officials said that two women testified that they were with Harris when he robbed a man at gunpoint behind Target on New Centre Drive on June 15, 2016. Two other witnesses testified that he tried to rob them about an hour later at the corner of Eight and Queen streets.

The first victim approached the two women in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Market Street at approximately 2 a.m. Harris exited the restaurant and agreed to sell drugs to the victim.

The victim got into a vehicle with the group and was driven to a dark area behind Target where Harris pointed a gun at the victim's head and robbed him of $600. The victim then was forced out of the vehicle.

While officers were investigating a robbery, an attempted robbery was reported on Eighth and Queen streets involving the same vehicle as the Target robbery. The victims told police that a man wearing a bulletproof vest exited a red Volvo and pointed a gun at them.

Minutes later, Wilmington Police Department officers spotted the vehicle in the Ramada Inn parking lot on Market Street. When they attempted to detain Harris, he disobeyed commands to turn the car off and led officers on a high-speed chase.

Harris lost control and wrecked into a fence near Princess Place Drive before fleeing on foot.

The gun used in the robberies was found on a nearby sidewalk. Harris’ bulletproof vest was found in the car, along with one of the women who later testified against him. Evidence from the Target robbery was found in the woman's apartment.

Harris was caught by the U.S. Marshals later that morning.

