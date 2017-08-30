Latest Brunswick County GenX testing results released

The most recent testing of the Brunswick County water supply continues to show a GenX level well below the government established threshold. (Source: Pixabay)

The most recent testing of the Brunswick County water supply continues to show a GenX level well below the government established threshold.

Samples taken on Aug. 10 showed GenX levels of 25 part per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant's raw water source and 26 ppt in the finished water source.

State officials have set a health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water at 140 parts per trillion (ppt) -- more than 500 times lower than the state’s preliminary assessment issued in early June of 70,909 ppt.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.