Drug dealer pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Melinda Chaulk was originally indicted for second-degree murder after selling Opana, an opiate pill, to Matthew Eyster who died of an overdose in April 2016. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

A woman who sold a man a pill that ultimately caused his death pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Melinda Chaulk was originally indicted for second-degree murder after selling Opana, an opiate pill, to Matthew Eyster who died of an overdose in April 2016.

Charges like these for drug dealers are rare, but Eyster's mother, Cindy Pantane, is glad Chaulk is facing higher consequences.

"These murders involve somebody's child," Pantane said. "Our dealers will be held accountable for their actions."

Pantane was in the courtroom Wednesday when Chaulk entered the plea and gave a tearful apology.

"Today isn't about the charge or amount of time she spends in jail because nothing will bring Matthew back," Pantane said. "Today is about accountability. Melinda chose to break the law and just because it involves an addict doesn't mean it was OK to break it."

Pantane watched her son battle addiction during the months before his death. She found him unresponsive in his room April 6, 2016. Even with two doses of Naloxone, it was too late.

"Matthew was more than an addict, he was my son," said Pantane, explaining how he shined in everything he did. "I was proud of him like every mother is, even during his struggles."

Chaulk was sentenced to 19 months in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge in addition to 14 months for other drug-related charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.