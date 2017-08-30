Teen denied high school enrollment over custody dispute

A 17-year-old North Carolina boy is not being allowed to enroll in school because of custody questions. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 17-year-old North Carolina boy is not being allowed to enroll in school because of custody questions.

Reports say Gabriel Wallace is living with his mother in Wilmington, and that New Hanover County Schools are not allowing Wallace to enroll because they say his mother does not have custody. The school district says his grandparents in Georgia are the legal guardians.

The teen's mother, Donna Stamm, says she has parental rights and he should be allowed to enroll.

Assistant superintendent Rick Holliday says he cannot talk about Wallace's situation, but North Carolina law prohibits anyone without legal custody from enrolling a child in school.

Stamm says she hopes the problem can be resolved when she gets some additional paperwork form her attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.